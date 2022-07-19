ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.70.

