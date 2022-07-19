Evercore ISI Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $125.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

