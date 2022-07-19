Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

