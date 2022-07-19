Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

