Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 493 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

