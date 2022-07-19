Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 566 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $7,339,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

