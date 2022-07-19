Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

