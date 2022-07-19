Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $33,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,417,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,119,000 after purchasing an additional 435,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,551,000.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

