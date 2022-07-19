Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

UNM stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

