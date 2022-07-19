Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Exelon by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Exelon by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

