Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.28 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 108.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

