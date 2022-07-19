Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stock Position Raised by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,685,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67.

