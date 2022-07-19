Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $101.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 78,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 139,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

