Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

FITB stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

