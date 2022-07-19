Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 2,692 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

