Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 2,063 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

FCG stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

