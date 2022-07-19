Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

