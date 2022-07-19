Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,228 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

