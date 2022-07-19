Financial Partners Group Inc Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 80,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

