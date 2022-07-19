Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases Shares of 8,325 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,325 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

