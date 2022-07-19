Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 298 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.