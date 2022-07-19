Financial Partners Group Inc Takes $219,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

