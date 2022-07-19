First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27,153.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $161.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

