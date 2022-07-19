First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of FM stock opened at C$21.55 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.27 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.54.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
