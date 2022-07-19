First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.96 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$21.55 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.27 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.60.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

