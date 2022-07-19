First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

