Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Flex LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex LNG by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flex LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Flex LNG Trading Up 1.5 %

FLNG opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.06. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Flex LNG Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

