Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $27,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

