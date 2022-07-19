Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 150 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

