Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 8,215 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

