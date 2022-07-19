Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,984 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

