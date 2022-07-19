FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

