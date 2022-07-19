FourThought Financial LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $251.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $189.79 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.33.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

