FourThought Financial LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.