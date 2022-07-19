FourThought Financial LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.03.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

