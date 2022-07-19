FourThought Financial LLC Sells 131 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

