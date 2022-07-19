FourThought Financial LLC Sells 8,831 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Shares of BABA opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

