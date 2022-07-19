FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

