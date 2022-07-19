FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gear Energy Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at C$621,018.86. In related news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,780 shares of company stock worth $142,041 and sold 60,100 shares worth $92,346.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

