FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Anhui Conch Cement’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $22.10 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Anhui Conch Cement Dividend Announcement

About Anhui Conch Cement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5973 per share. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.