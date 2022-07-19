FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

NYSE ASH opened at $100.74 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.11%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,200,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

