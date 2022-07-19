FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crew Energy Inc. Lowered by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Crew Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Crew Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$130.43 million during the quarter.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.03.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. The firm has a market cap of C$718.94 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.48.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

