FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $10.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.45. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $54.99 on Monday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,633 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,129,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

