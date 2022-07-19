FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. Cut by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

RBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of TSE RBY opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 million.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

