FY2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Raised by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 746,096 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after buying an additional 560,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.