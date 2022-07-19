FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

