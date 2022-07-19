FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $821.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FLS opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 4.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

