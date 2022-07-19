FY2023 EPS Estimates for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Decreased by Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

PMT stock opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The company has a market cap of C$67.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Green sold 71,500 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$756,524.65. Also, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of Perpetual Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,467.

About Perpetual Energy

(Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.