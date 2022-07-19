FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Lowered by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.78. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 12,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

