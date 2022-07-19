Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
GLPEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.13) to €14.00 ($14.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.32) to €11.50 ($11.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.