Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

